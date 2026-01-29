Sarah Michelle Gellar, 48, showcases toned abs in disco crop top

Sarah Michelle Gellar was the Queen of Disco in her latest outfit for Star Search, the Netflix talent show that sees contestants compete in various categories, including comedy, vocal, dance and acting, unearthing a new generation of stars.

The 48-year-old shared a sneak peek of her look to Instagram on Thursday with several photos of the disco-inspired outfit she wore for the latest episode. Sarah dazzled in a sparkling silver disco crop top that showcased her toned figure, and paired it with matching silver pants and a large belt.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress added dangling silver earrings and stacked silver rings to complete the look, and wore her blonde locks in a curly blowout. She topped it off with a dark pink lip and silvery eyeshadow.

© Instagram Sarah looked incredible in the disco crop top

"Night 4 @starsearchnetflix giving disco diva," she wrote in the caption, as her fans rushed to the comment section to share the love. "Wow, my new obsession is watching how more beautiful you get each week," one wrote, while another chimed in: "New fave fit!!"

A third fan added: "Looking absolutely phenomenal in silver!!!" while another said: "Definition of slay." Sarah shared insight into her intensive wellness routine with Elle and revealed how she achieved her enviable abs.

"I do different wellness things all the time to prepare for life. I recently discovered electromagnetic stimulation (EMS), which is one of my favorite things," she explained. "We do a full gym routine, or I'll take a Pilates class on a reformer, but wearing the EMS suit. It's kind of like doubling up your workout at the same time."

© Instagram The actress is a judge on the new season of Star Search

She continued: "Then I just go to the gym and push the sled. I'll do it using kettlebells; yesterday, I used the ski machine wearing it."

Learn more about Star Search below...

WATCH: Bear Bailey performs on Star Search for Jelly Roll

Sarah joined the Star Search reboot alongside her fellow judges Chrissy Teigen and Jelly Roll, and host Anthony Anderson. The show originally aired from 1983 to 1995, and was responsible for kickstarting the careers of celebrities like Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Aaliyah, Rosie O'Donnell, Adam Sandler and Alanis Morissette.

Sarah herself once competed on Star Search, yet was rejected early on in the series. She shared with People how this moment inspired her to continue pursuing her acting dream. "You know what I remembered was I didn't make it, and that's okay because I watched so many people that I thought were so talented that even got on and didn't win and went on to huge careers," she recalled.

© Instagram Sarah stays in shape with the help of Pilates and an intensive gym routine

"So I remember just that I didn't make it, but I still loved the show." The mom of two added that being a judge on the reboot was a "full redemption arc".

© Getty Images for Netflix She is a judge alongside Jelly Roll and Chrissy Teigen

"It does feel that way a little bit," she said. "But you know what? It's the ultimate lesson…have your dreams…go after them. You're never too young to have dreams." Sarah has gone on to have an iconic career, with roles in Cruel Intentions, Scooby-Doo, I Know What You Did Last Summer and The Grudge.

"Sometimes those are lessons you have to learn," she shared. "Maybe for me, not being on it made me study my craft more, work harder so that I could achieve what I wanted."