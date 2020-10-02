Gary Barlow thrills with exciting announcement The Take That singer has some big plans

Gary Barlow delighted fans after sharing an exciting announcement following his sombre family news earlier this week.

The Take That singer has had an amazing few months, preparing for the release of his latest music – and now it seems he has plenty to look forward to.

Gary announced on Friday morning that in support of his new album, Music Played By Humans, he's going on tour!

Gary will play 15 shows in 13 cities, including Liverpool, Birmingham, Dublin and London, in June 2021 – how exciting!

He’ll bring to life songs from his brand new album, as well as hits from his incredible, three-decade spanning career, and will be joined by special guest, Beverley Knight!

Speaking of his tour, Gary said: "I love performing. I’ve missed it so much. I’m excited to think about how the new songs on the album will sound live and with an audience! I’m just really looking forward to getting out there and seeing everyone again."

Gary Barlow is heading out on tour in June 2021

Last month, Gary announced details of his new solo album, which is out on 27 November. The first single, Elita, features Michael Buble and Sebastian Yatra.

Speaking of the song, he said: "Originally it was just the two of us but then Michael said he knew this amazing talent that would be perfect for the song.

The singer has been married to Dawn for 20 years

"Within an hour we were all on the phone and when Sebastian sent the track back, we were just thrilled. He has this amazing charisma - it just sounded so authentic."

Music Played By Humans is Gary's first solo album in seven years since 2013's double-platinum Since I Saw You Last. The album is an ode to the sounds of Gary's childhood, the orchestral and big band music which captured his imagination and eventually led to this album of original compositions.

Ticket for Gary Barlow's tour are on sale Friday 9 October at 9.30am from ticketmaster.co.uk and gigsandtours.com.

