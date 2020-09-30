Gary Barlow has had an amazing few months, preparing for the release of his latest music as well as focusing on more time with his family during lockdown. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, original plans for one of his children have been thwarted.

MORE: Gary Barlow shares never-before-seen family photos from wife's 50th birthday

The singer and his wife Dawn, who celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in January, are doting parents to three children: Daniel, 20, Emily, 18, and 11-year-old Daisy.

Appearing on Zoe Ball's Radio 2 show on Wednesday morning, the Take That star revealed his eldest daughter Emily opted against going to university this year.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Gary Barlow and Dawn Andrews' long-lasting love

Asked how the kids were doing, Gary replied: "They are pretty good, one is at university. One is taking a year off, was meant to be going to uni but she doesn't want to with all this going, on which I completely understand.

READ: Gary Barlow and wife Dawn reflect on daughter's stillbirth with poignant photo

SEE: Inside Take That singer Gary Barlow's beautiful family home

"Our youngest is 11 now, which is like… well they're not kids really anymore. Although, they always are to us."

Zoe was also quick to ask whether he has been in touch with his Take That bandmates, Mark Owen, Robbie Williams and Howard Donald. "They're all good, that's been one of the positives of all this - we're all in touch," said Gary. "We've all been in touch a lot and we're all great and they all send their love to everybody."

Gary pictured with his eldest daughter Emily

This week, Gary announced details of his new solo album, Music Played By Humans, which is out on 27 November. The first single, Elita, from the album features Michael Buble and Sebastian Yatra.

"Originally it was just the two of us but then Michael said he knew this amazing talent that would be perfect for the song," he said on the new song. "Within an hour we were all on the phone and when Sebastian sent the track back, we were just thrilled. He has this amazing charisma - it just sounded so authentic."

The singer has been married to Dawn for 20 years

Music Played By Humans is Gary's first solo album in seven years since 2013's double-platinum Since I Saw You Last. The album is an ode to the sounds of Gary's childhood, the orchestral and big band music which captured his imagination and eventually led to this album of original compositions.

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.