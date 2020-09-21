After celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary at the start of the year, Gary Barlow pulled out all the stops once again for his wife Dawn's 50th birthday which took place in July.

The Take That star shared a series of never-before-seen Instagram snaps from his summer holidays on Monday, including a few from Lake Como where the couple toasted Dawn's milestone birthday.

"Went away for Dawn's 50th," he simply wrote alongside a photo of himself dressed in dark blue pinstriped suit on a speedboat. The couple were joined by their three children, Daniel, 20, Emily, 18, and 11-year-old Daisy.

He then went on to share more pictures from their adventures, uploading a rare photo with his youngest daughter Daisy. Although he covered her face with an emoji, the doting dad gushed: "Had a lovely time with my Daisy xx."

Giving fans a glimpse inside their home, Gary admitted he enjoyed a whole summer of cooking, walks along the beach, celebrating his mum's birthday and taking part in a few photoshoots.

One of the snaps Gary shared from his summer

Gary and Dawn, who celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in January, met in 1995 when Dawn was working as a backup dancer on Take That's Nobody Else tour. They tied the knot in 2000, and since become loving parents to their three children.

However, it's been eight years since the couple lost their daughter Poppy. In August, the musician and his wife thanked fans for their kind wishes after they marked the sad anniversary. He posted a poignant photo of the couple looking out towards the sea.

"Thank you for all your kind messages yesterday - we soldier on [broken-heart emoji]," he wrote. The pair were left heartbroken in 2012 when their fourth child was delivered stillborn.

The singer delight fans with a rare photo of his daughter Daisy

The singer rarely speaks about his family tragedy but in his 2018 autobiography, A Better Me, Gary reflected on the pain of losing his child. In an extract, Gary wrote: "When she was born it was like a light came into the room.

"It was lovely, it was gorgeous, we both took turns cuddling her, and we took pictures. It was one of the best hours of my life I've ever experienced in the midst of the hardest time of my life. It was very powerful, that hour was."

