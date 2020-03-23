Gary Barlow rarely puts his family in the spotlight, but on Sunday he shared a never-before-seen photo of his mum and his older brother Ian in celebration of Mother's Day. The Take That star uploaded a snapshot showing mum Marge posing with her two boys either side of her, during a recent beach holiday. "Happy Mother's Day to my Mum and all the other wonderful Mums around the World. It's sad we won’t get to see you but thankful we can see and speak to you using the various gizmos we have," Gary captioned the image. "#mumstheword." Gary's fans were delighted by the touching post. "What an incredible photo! love how strong and close you are towards your mum," one follower wrote. A second added: "Lovely photo, happy mothers day mrs B! keep safe xxxx." Marvin Humes, meanwhile, replied with a love heart emoji in the comments section.

Gary's sweet message comes after he shared a revealing post about his brother in April last year. Alongside a photo of the siblings together, he wrote: "The Man - The Bro. I really don't talk about my brother enough. He's fantastic company. Funny, informative. A great Husband and Father with a successful business. He loves cooking and being social. When I tour he comes to lots of shows. If we play Manchester he's there every night, complaining that he has to be up for work in the morning! He's never shown any kind of jealousy towards what I do. Only support and appreciation. We go on holidays together. All the cousins get on so well. They all love each other.& Ian has the happiest marriage and their kids are all fantastic."

Gary, 49, is the second child of mum Marjorie and dad Colin Barlow, who sadly passed away in 2009. Gary himself has three children with his wife Dawn; Daniel, 19, Emily, 17, and 11-year-old Daisy. The couple's fourth child Poppy was sadly delivered stillborn in August 2012.

