Michelle Obama details all the reasons she loves husband Barack in heartwarming post

Saturday marks Michelle and Barack Obama's 28th wedding anniversary, the former First Lady has marked the occasion with a touching post.

Sharing a photo of herself and her husband posing in what appears to be a restaurant, the famous mum spoke of her love for her partner, writing: "I love @BarackObama for his smile, his character, and his compassion."

Michelle signed off her post by asking her followers to make sure they vote at the upcoming elections.

Her full message read: "28 years with this one. I love @BarackObama for his smile, his character, and his compassion. So grateful to have him as a partner through everything life throws at us. And this year, we have a request for you — pick one person in your life who might not vote and make sure they do. Tell us about it in the comments! That’s an anniversary message of the best kind. Love you, Barack."

The happy couple married at Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago. Michelle's brother walked her down the aisle, and after the vows, their reception was held at the South Shore Cultural Centre. In 1998, the couple welcomed their first child, Malia, and in 2001 their second daughter Sasha arrived.

Michelle was a young associate at a Chicago law firm when the couple first met in 1989. As she tells the story, there was a huge buzz in the office about some hotshot law student from Harvard and she was asked to be his mentor. "First I thought 'what kind of name is Barack Obama,'" she remembered. "And I found out he grew up in Hawaii. I found that very strange as a girl who grew up on the south side of Chicago. My assumption was – this guy has got to be kind of weird. Kind of a little nerdy."

The Obamas seen on holiday in throwback photo

For their first date, the couple went sightseeing in Chicago before they watched Spike Lee's Do the Right Thing at the cinema. Afterwards, Michelle drove Barack back to his apartment. "I offered to buy her an ice cream cone," the President recalled. "I asked if I could kiss her. It tasted of chocolate." Michelle confessed she was immediately smitten, saying: "By the end of the day it was over. I was sold."

A couple years later, Barack popped the question at the now-closed Gordon's restaurant in Chicago. "We were at a restaurant having dinner to celebrate the fact that he had finished the bar," Michelle told ABC News. "And that was supposedly the reason. And then the waiter came over with the dessert and a tray. And there was the ring. And I was completely shocked."

