Michelle Obama's daughter Malia given reality check from famous mum The former First Lady of the United States shares two daughters with Barack Obama

Michelle Obama is a doting mum to two daughters and has worked hard to ensure that they were shielded from the spotlight during their dad's time as President of the United States.

Now that Malia and Sasha are older, Michelle has been giving them lots of advice in the hope of helping them in the future.

Speaking on a recent episode of The Michelle Obama Podcast, the 56-year-old spoke about a poignant piece of advice she gave Malia while talking to her former boss and senior advisor to Barack Obama, Valerie Jarrett.

VIDEO: Everything you need to know about Barack and Michelle Obama's family

She said: "I tried to make the point to Malia. That the young people.. who are my mentees, I reminded her that they started out, several of them, in the [election] campaign, doing some of the grunt-iest jobs.

Michelle Obama revealed the advice she gave daughter Malia

"But the people who are with me now, and who now have responsibilities over my schedule, or they've helped run a big book tour, or they are running our Higher Ground Productions and working with Netflix, almost all those people started out doing some grunt work."

She added: "I never want young people to think that failure isn't a part of everybody's journey.

Malia and Sasha Obama grew up in the White House

"What does it for me if… some kid thinks I've never had a failure, that that's the only way you can be Frist Lady, is if you're perfect. No one is."

Both Malia and Sasha have bright futures. Malia is currently studying at Harvard, while Sasha is a student at the University of Chicago.

Both girls returned home at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, where they have been spending quality time with their parents.

Michelle is a doting mum to her two daughters

And while they are enjoying each other's company, Michelle recently revealed that the novelty has started to wear off.

Appearing virtually on Conan O'Brian's talk show, Michelle admitted in the "early stages" of the stay-home orders they were all "excited to be together".

But now her girls are "itching" to get back to college and no longer want to be back at home with their parents.

Malia and Sasha can't wait to return to college

"Now, Conan, this was in the early stages. I think first our kids got a little sick of us, which was fine because we were pretty much sick of them," Michelle admitted.

"And so the summer started happening, and then we could be outside a little bit more, and we came to the vineyard, where we still are, and so there's more room to roam around and that was good because it helped us break it up.

"And now the kids are back in Zoom land classes. They're doing it remotely. And they're no longer thrilled about being with us."

