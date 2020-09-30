Michelle Obama receives outpouring of love from fans following heartfelt announcement The star has two children with Barack Obama

Michelle Obama has been bowled over by the outpouring of love she's received following her latest Instagram post.

The former First Lady, 56, shared an emotional message on Wednesday thanking her friends and family for helping to make The Michelle Obama Podcast a roaring success.

And the comments section blew up with fans pleading her for another season and also thanking her for helping them through the coronavirus pandemic.

Michelle - who also announced her show "is now available across all podcast platforms" - gushed about what an amazing journey it has been.

"Today, I’m feeling extra grateful for the conversations I shared with loved ones during the first season of The #MichelleObamaPodcast," she wrote.

"And while the pandemic certainly affected the tone and content of these conversations, I will say each episode really felt like a true reflection of the kind of discussions I’ve always had with the special people in my life."

Michelle and Barack with their daughters

She continued: "I hope that our conversations - whether about being married, being a parent, being a citizen, or just being - inspired you to reach out to the people in your life and share how you feel.

"Because when enough people open up and have vulnerable conversations, amazing things can happen. That's how we begin to break down these barriers that too often get in our way - by opening up and listening to one another."

"I want to thank all of my family and friends who came on my podcast throughout this season, but most of all, I want to thank all of you for listening. I've truly loved reading your comments and hearing from all of you."

Michelle's fans are hoping for another season of her podcast

Michelle - who opened up about her own life with Barack Obama and their two daughters, Sasha, and Malia, during her podcast too - was then bombarded with compliments.

"Each episode was authentic and you could learn something from each episode," wrote one, while another commented: "Listening to your podcast helped me feel some sort of hope and calmness that I have not felt in quite a few years now, so thank you."

Others pleaded with her to launch another season, and some even asked her to run for President!

Looks like someone is winning in the popularity stakes.

