Sir Paul McCartney has shared a rare photo of his wife Nancy Shevell to mark their ninth anniversary.

The Beatles star posted a beautiful photo of his other half, and 60-year-old Nancy could be seen smiling as she looked at the camera, wearing beautiful drop earrings and a pretty multi-coloured top.

But sweetest of all was Paul's heart-melting caption, in which he called Nancy his "rock and roll, my A side and B side".

Needless to say, fans were delighted by the post, and took to the comment section to congratulate the famous pair.

Others were quick to point out that they had tied the knot in the late John Lennon's birthday!

The rockstar shared the post on Instagram

"Congrats. Oh, you married on John's birthday and it's the 9th anniversary today, wow, the magic," wrote one.

Another added: "Omg they got married on Johns birthday," while a third wrote: "Wow, today is john’s birthday and Paul and Nancy's wedding anniversary."

Paul and Nancy wed nine years ago

The musician's full caption read: "Congratulations Nancy on our 9th Wedding Anniversary. Thanks for 9 beautiful years of marriage. You are my rock and roll, you are my A side and B side, you are my verse and chorus. I love you. Paul."

Paul and Nancy wed in London on 9 October 2011, with the hit-maker telling crowds at the time: "I feel absolutely wonderful. I feel terrific. I feel married."

Their low-key ceremony took place in Marylebone Town Hall and a mixture of music legends and top names from London's high society turned out to toast their happiness, from Ringo Starr to Twiggy and David Frost.

