Gary Barlow shares rare insight into Christmas plans with wife Dawn The Take That star opened up in an interview

By the sound of it, Gary Barlow and his wife Dawn are pros when it comes to Christmas cooking!

The famous singer sat down with Smooth Radio's Jenni Falconer ahead of his exclusive gig for the radio station, which will take place on Friday, and opened up about his family's Christmas plans.

MORE: Gary Barlow recalls weight loss journey after 'losing control of himself'

When asked who will be taking charge of the turkey on the big day, Gary revealed: "Me and Dawn share the cooking. We’re a pretty good team."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gary Barlow practices yoga with his daughter

The 49-year-old even explained that he has Jamie Oliver to thank for his festive culinary skills.

RELATED: Gary Barlow enjoys lovely date night with wife Dawn for this special reason

Gary and Dawn

RELATED: Gary Barlow has replicated his childhood room at his west London home

"We watched something a couple of years ago and it kind of changed Christmas for us," said the hit-maker.

"I think it was Jamie Oliver who, I’ve been on his show a couple of times and whenever you’re around him, he’s one of those brilliant guys that he wants to teach you. And we watched a show and recorded it because it was so good, and he teaches you how to prepare ahead."

Gary added: "Honestly, we did it a couple of years ago and it was like, it made us look like magicians. We froze the gravy. I mean, honestly, we went down the rabbit hole and we killed it on Christmas Day and everyone… And we’re going to do it again this year."

Gary and his daughter Daisy

Last month, the Take That frontman released Music Played By Humans, which is his first solo album in seven years since 2013's double-platinum Since I Saw You Last.

Gary and his wife share three children, Daniel, 20, Emily, 18 and 11-year-old Daisy.

The couple, who celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in January, met in 1995 when Dawn was working as a backup dancer on Take That's Nobody Else tour. They tied the knot in 2000.

Smooth Sessions with Gary Barlow will be broadcast at 7.00pm today on Global Player and SmoothRadio.com

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.