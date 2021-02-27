John Lennon and Paul McCartney's sons look exactly like their famous fathers This is uncanny…

Did you know that John Lennon's son Sean and Paul McCartney's son James are good friends just like their famous fathers?

Sean Ono Lennon and James McCartney shared a rare insight into their friendship back in 2018 when they shared a selfie on Instagram in the midst of what appears to a jamming session and fans couldn't believe their resemblance to their legendary dads.

"You two definitely look like your famous fathers. I am still saddened by the loss of your father Sean. The world lost a wonderful person," one fan commented. "Wow. Great pic but it's kind of spooky. It's just like a young Paul and John," another said.

Sean simply captioned the photograph, "Peakaboo…" with many wondering if the pals were planning a musical collaboration. "I would love to see the sons of the Beatles get together and make albums like their fathers did - just imagine it," one follower replied.

Sean, 42, is the only child of Yoko Ono and John Lennon, who was tragically killed in 1980. John is also father to an older son, Julian, who he shared with his first wife Cynthia Lennon.

James, 40, is the fourth child of Sir Paul McCartney and his late wife Linda McCartney, alongside sisters Heather, Mary and Stella. He also has a half-sister, Beatrice, who Paul shares with ex-wife Heather Mills.

Both James and Sean have followed in their fathers' footsteps, with Paul's son having released two albums in his time, and Sean working as a musician and producer to a number of groups as well as releasing his own solo material.

John Lennon and Paul McCartney with Yoko Ono in 1968

James is known to be very private about his music-icon dad, and in the past has refused to answer questions about their family life. During a BBC Three Counties Radio interview about his music in 2016, he was asked if he had felt pressure to follow in Paul's footsteps. "I wouldn't want to speak about my father you know? Like I’m not asking you about your father. It seems strange," he said at the time.

