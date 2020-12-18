Vernon Kay and Tess Daly enjoy sweet date night after I'm A Celebrity stint - see gorgeous photo The TV couple are making the most of their time together

Vernon Kay and Tess Daly looked the picture of happiness as they enjoyed their first date night since his appearance on I'm A Celebrity.

Sharing a gorgeous Instagram on Thursday, the doting husband gushed: "Last night's date night... The joy of good, refuelling food and a jolly good catch up with the fam was very special! Didn't miss rice and beans with fried rodent one bit!!!"

Upon seeing the post, Vernon's campmate and winner Giovanna Fletcher joked: "You didn't even order a side of pigeon? Or Squirrel? Or Eel? Stunning picture!"

The stunning black and white photo was inundated with messages from fans too, with one saying: "You're both a gorgeous couple! Those smiles are everything." Another remarked: "You guys are the cutest couple!!"

The couple, who have been married since September 2003, are doting parents to two daughters - Phoebe, 16, and 11-year-old Amber. The family live in a beautiful home in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, and in recent months, fans have been given a glimpse of their private life on social media during lockdown.

The couple posed for this cute snap

Meanwhile, it seems like Vernon's appetite and strength is slowly coming back after he shed two and a half stone living on a substantial diet of rice and beans at the I'm A Celebrity Gwrych Castle in Wales.

Since his return home, the Family Fortunes star's family ensured he had plenty of food to enjoy upon his return by baking an impressive display of biscuits that spelled out the name of the ITV show as well as some delicious homemade soup.

"Chilly evening walks with the gang," he recently wrote on social media. "Christmas around the corner, tree is up but no shopping done yet! The #rebuild going good. Food consumption still limited but today's first gym session was an easy one very lite!!"

