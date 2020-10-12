Lily James and married co-star Dominic West caught kissing on holiday in Rome The actor tied the knot with film producer Catherine FitzGerald in 2010

Lily James and her co-star Dominic West have been pictured kissing during a romantic break in Italy. In photos obtained by the Mail Online, the couple are seen canoodling during an alfresco meal, as well as sharing a scooter ride together around Rome.

The actor, who married film producer Catherine FitzGerald in 2010, and the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star were openly affectionate with each other. The pair are represented by the same agent; HELLO! has contacted their spokesperson for comment.

Dominic, 50, shares four children with his wife. The couple dated at university but rekindled their romance after Dominic broke up with his girlfriend Polly Astor, with whom he shares a daughter. In June 2010, the actor married Catherine in her native Ireland.

Dominic, whose acting credits include The Affair, Brassic and The Wire, is due to star in BBC drama The Pursuit of Love with his co-star Lily. Filming began in the Bristol and Bath area in July. Back in 2011, the pair also took to the stage in Othello in Sheffield.

Lily and James pictured back in 2011 after starring in Othello

The synopsis reads: "The Pursuit Of Love is a romantic comedy-drama about love and friendship. Set in Europe between the two World Wars, the story follows the adventures and misadventures of the charismatic and fearless Linda Radlett, played by Lily James (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Rebecca, Cinderella, Baby Driver) and her best friend and cousin Fanny Logan, played by Emily Beecham (Little Joe, Cruella)."

Lily, 31, was in an on-off relationship with her boyfriend Matt Smith, who plays a young Prince Philip in The Crown. The pair dated for five years before officially splitting this year.

Matt and Lily dated for five years

In an interview last month with Harper's Bazaar, the former Downton Abbey actress revealed she wished she could tell herself not to be so "obsessed with boys" while she was growing up. "Don't be obsessed by boys," Lily shared. "Hang out with your girl mates. And don't take everything so seriously – be kind to yourself."

"Lots of girlfriends said to me, 'Oh, you feel so much relief in your thirties, you know who you are,'" she explained. "I thought I was there, but then realised I'm actually not. I think I'll probably always be quite a 'searching' person... I can't picture getting to a point where I'll feel like, 'Oh, I've grown.' I still feel like a child."

