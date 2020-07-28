Downton Abbey star Lily James' new period drama revealed - get the details The actress will be co-starring with Fleabag's Andrew Scott

Are you a fan of period dramas? If so, we think you're going to love this one! BBC and Amazon Prime Video have confirmed that filming has already begun for an adaptation of Nancy Mitford's beloved novel, The Pursuit of Love, and Downton Abbey's very own Lily James is set to play the lead role, Linda Radlett.

The synopsis reads: "Set in Europe between the two World Wars, the story follows the adventures and misadventures of the charismatic and fearless Linda Radlett, played by Lily James, and her best friend and cousin Fanny Logan.

Lily is set to star in the new BBC/Amazon Prime Video drama

"Consumed by a desire for love and marriage, the two women are on the hunt for the ideal husband. Their friendship is put to the test as Fanny settles for a steady life and Linda decides to follow her heart, to increasingly wild and outrageous places. As social and political divisions split the nation, their diverging choices raise personal questions that remain intensely relevant today – questions about freedom, about love and sex, and the mystery of the human heart."

Speaking about the new role, Lily said: "It’s great to be working with [screenwriter Emily Mortimer]. Her brilliant scripts bring new life to this story - full of love, full of friendship, very moving and sad in places, but also funny and true to life."

The show will have an all-star cast, including Dominic West, Andrew Scott and Emily Mortimer. Speaking of the new show, the controller of BBC Drama, Piers Wenger, said: "Emily Mortimer's adaptation of Nancy Mitford's masterpiece will introduce The Pursuit of Love to a new generation of fans."

Andrew Scott is also set to star in the upcoming show

Andrew Scott is perhaps best known for playing the 'Hot Priest' in Fleabag, and is also set to star in His Dark Materials season two, which will air in late 2020. It was recently announced that his Fleabag co-star, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, will voice his daemon in the upcoming series. Speaking at a virtual Comic-Con panel, he explained: "It's all about companionship and friendship and loyalty and that's what I feel about Phoebe in my real life. So, it's wonderful that that's happening."