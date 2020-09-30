Lily James makes surprising revelation about growing up The actress is set to star in new Netflix film Rebecca

She is set to star in the new film adaptation of Daphne du Maurier's novel Rebecca, but ahead of the highly-anticipated debut, Lily James has made a surprising revelation about her youth.

During a candid chat with Harper's Bazaar, the former Downton Abbey actress reveals she wish she could tell herself not to be so "obsessed with boys" while she was growing up.

"Don't be obsessed by boys," she shared. "Hang out with your girl mates. And don’t take everything so seriously - be kind to yourself."

WATCH: Lily James stars in the official trailer for Rebecca

Despite the revelation, the 31-year-old admits she still feels like a child even in her thirties. "Lots of girlfriends said to me, 'Oh, you feel so much relief in your thirties, you know who you are,'" she explained.

"I thought I was there, but then realised I'm actually not. I think I'll probably always be quite a 'searching' person... I can't picture getting to a point where I'll feel like, 'Oh, I've grown.' I still feel like a child."

The actress is set to star in Netflix film Rebecca Photo credit: Harper's Bazaar UK/AGATA POSPIESZYNSKA

Next month, the actress will return to our screens as the second Mrs de Winter in the upcoming Netflix movie. Of the role, Lily said: "The first time I read the book, on a sleeper train in India, it had a huge impact on me.

"I took the role partly because this person's journey is so profound, and I love that she sides with a murderer - I mean, that’s screwed up. I just thought: I want to get inside that woman’s head."

Lily will play the second Mrs de Winter Photo credit: Harper's Bazaar UK/AGATA POSPIESZYNSKA

Rebecca, which will be released on October 21, will see the actress star alongside Armie Hammer as a newly married young couple, who find themselves thrust into disarray due to the shadow of a former lover.

The November issue of Harper's Bazaar is on sale from 1 October 2020.

