After calling off their romance in December, it seems Lily James and Matt Smith have rekindled their relationship after finding themselves living together at their home in London. Although the actors are yet to confirm their status, Lily gave fans a rare glimpse inside their home – particularly inside their stunning garden. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the Downton Abbey star shared a series of photos of her plants – including white roses and what appears to be magenta bougainvillea.

Lily James shared this selfie from her garden

She also posted two selfies of herself soaking up the warm weather during the coronavirus lockdown. One picture also showed her patio, which featured a black spiral staircase, was decorated with colourful lanterns, rattan garden chairs and a pretty aquamarine plant pot.

The actress has a lovely spiral staircase in her patio

The post come shortly after it was reported that Lily and Matt are self-isolating together. The pair started dating after starring in 2016 horror comedy film Pride And Prejudice And Zombies, in which he played Mr Collins alongside Lily as Elizabeth Bennet. But they confirmed their romance a year later when they attended the red carpet premiere for Lily's Disney movie, Cinderella.

She also has pretty white roses

In 2017, Lily was forced to quash rumours of an engagement, telling The Sun On Sunday: "We're not engaged yet. But it's going very well." She has previously touched upon her romance with The Crown star Matt and when they worked together. "He just made me laugh all the time," she explained. "I actually loved being able to talk about work. It was great that he had to propose to me." The actress has also confessed that it can be "annoying" whenever she's spotted with Matt, saying: "It's hard to go places and it can be annoying."

