Sharon Stone shares photo from hospital bed - and fans react The star had a stroke in 2001

Sharon Stone had fans concerned when she shared a photo from a hospital bed on Tuesday, leaving them fearful the star was sick.

The Ratched actress, 62, wore a mask in the selfie, which she shared on Instagram, and her followers immediately voiced their concerns.

But Sharon was sharing the photo to raise awareness for a very good cause. "Getting my mammogram. Have you gotten yours?" she captioned the snapshot.

She added: "An annual screening mammogram has decreased death rate boy breast cancer by 40%"

Her fans breathed a sigh of relief but also thanked her for reminding them to have a breast cancer check.

"Good luck, thank you and stay safe," wrote one, while another said: "I got a fright or a second. Thank god not COVID."

Others insisted they would now be booking their appointments with their doctors.

Sharon - who suffered a stroke and cerebral hemorrhage in 2001 and spent years in recovery - opened up last year about that difficult time in her life.

The star had fans worried

She told Variety: "I had to remortgage my house. I lost everything I had. I lost my place in the business. I was like the hottest movie star, you know? It was like Miss Princess Diana and I were so famous - and she died and I had a stroke. And we were forgotten."

Sharon bravely fought back and regained her career and her life.

Sharon is fit and healthy

She recently admitted she's "sick of dating" and is loving life as a singleton.

Sharon told The Sun: "I've had it with dating. I find people to be insincere and not worth my time. I enjoy my alone time and spending time with my kids and my friends more."

