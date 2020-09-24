Ratched star Sarah Paulson teases major plotline for future seasons of Netflix show The gripping series has been commission for two seasons

It's the Netflix show that has got everybody obsessed and disturbed in equal measure, and if you've been a fan of Ratched then you'll be pleased to hear the show is going to return for a second season. Sarah Paulson, who plays lead role Nurse Mildred Ratched, has even teased at a potential plot line for future episodes, and it sounds incredible!

During an interview with The Wrap, the actress explained that although it wouldn't occur in the second season, subsequent episodes could touch on the story of the 1965 novel One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, the book from which the character of Ratched originates.

However, she was keen to insist that it wouldn't be necessarily what viewers would expect. "I don't know what Ryan [Murphy]'s plan would be. I certainly don't want to see me acting opposite a computer-generated Jack Nicholson, I mean, I don't think that sounds like a good idea," she assured.

Sarah Paulson as Nurse Mildred Ratched

"I think if we end up in that era, it would be more about what Nurse Ratched's life was when she turned the key in her white uniform, coming back into her house from those days at the hospital with all those events that happened there."

Back in September 2017, Deadline reported that Netflix had commissioned 18 episodes in total, meaning there's certainly potential for more episodes beyond season two.

The show has been commissioned for more episodes

However, fans may be waiting a long time to see how the story pans out with filming for the second series yet to commence, not forgetting the restrictions imposed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The series Ratched is based on the origin story of nurse Mildred, who was a central character in Ken Kesey's 1962 novel One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest and also appeared as a character in the 1972 film starring Jack Nicholson. In the award-winning movie, Mildred was portrayed by Louise Fletcher and the role won her the Academy Award for Best Actress.

