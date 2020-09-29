Sharon Stone shares incredibly rare photo with her three sons to mark special occasion The Ratched actress is a doting mum to three children

Sharon Stone is relatively private when it comes to her family life, but couldn't resist sharing a sweet photo of her three sons on Instagram at the start of the week to mark International Son Day.

The Ratched star is a doting mum to three children, and they were all pictured with her sitting at the table inside their home in LA.

The photo was taken on her son Laird's thirteenth birthday, with the family surrounded by party-themed decorations in the dining room, including banners and balloons.

"Happy Sons Day! Love you so much," Sharon captioned the photo.

Sharon is mum to Roan, 20, Laird, 15, and Quinn, 14, who she adopted as young children.

Sharon Stone and her three sons at home in LA

The 62-year-old gushed about motherhood during an interview with New Idea, revealing: "The other day, I asked my son Laird if he knew how much I loved him, and he said: 'Yeah. Because you chose me.'"

She added: "I watch videos from when they were small and am absolutely enthralled by that. But those moments just keep coming."

Talking to Vogue, she added: "Motherhood didn't come easily, but it came lovingly to me by angels ... I'm grateful my kids chose me, I am a lucky mom."

Sharon with oldest son Roan

"I'm now a single mother with three adopted sons, and it has been the great privilege of my life to raise them.

"When you adopt, you realise any child could be your child, any person could be your relative.

"After that you never see the world in the same way again. I'm connected to everyone on this planet. And that's a miracle in and of itself."

Sharon with her sons on Halloween several years ago

Sharon has been keeping busy during the pandemic, and has been enjoying spending quality time with her children.

The star has also been promoting new Netflix show, Ratched, in which she plays eccentric heiress Lenore Osgood, and stars alongside actors including Sarah Paulson, Cynthia Nixon and Judy Davis.

"Ryan Murphy said that he had written this part for me. I took that pretty seriously, because he had written great parts for great women in the past.

"For older women like myself [and Jessica Lange], I feel like he continues to write such great work," she told AARP of her role.

