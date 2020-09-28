Sharon Stone sends fans wild with incredible bikini photo The Ratched star received many compliments from her social media followers

Sharon Stone has an enviable figure and recently shared a stunning photo of herself flaunting her washboard abs in tiny bikini during an afternoon by the pool.

MORE: Ratched star Sarah Paulson reveals unrecognisable transformation

READ: Take a look inside Sharon Stone's beautiful home

The Ratched star proved she doesn't take herself too seriously either, and posed by the water wearing a helmet. "Keepin my head together," she captioned the image, which was liked over 100,000 times.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Sharon Stone stars in Netflix's must-see show Ratched

Fans were quick to react to the picture, with one writing: "You've got a great body," while another wrote: "Still got it Sharon." A third added: "What is your diet, you look amazing?"

Sharon puts her incredible figure down to exercise and healthy eating. "Every time I exercise, I do something different based on which areas need to get in motion," she told Shape.

Sharon Stone looks incredible in a bikini

MORE: Salma Hayek's before-and-after bikini body is unbelievable

READ: Kelly Ripa stuns in tiny bikini during family holiday

The Hollywood star works out four to five times a week, and enjoys a variety of exercises, from yoga to dance.

Sharon also stays away from caffeine and alcohol. Talking to the Hollywood Reporter, she said: "I drank so little to begin with. But seven years ago, I was training and I wanted to get really cut up.

"I looked at Madonna – we're the same age – and I asked my trainer, 'What am I not doing? Find out what she's doing!'

The Hollywood star puts her figure down to a healthy diet and exercise

"She came back and said, 'I don't think she drinks any alcohol.' So I decided to try zero alcohol for three months. And I saw a huge difference."

MORE: Sharon Stone shares rare family photo with her sons

While Sharon is incredibly healthy, she also enjoys treats every now and then and doesn't restrict herself. The star's vice is crisps, with her telling WebMD: "I don't eat a lot of processed food, though I haven't been able to get potato chips out of my mind!"

Sharon's fans have been singing her praises over the past few weeks, following the release of Ratched on Netflix worldwide.

Sharon is starring in Ratched

In Ryan Murphy's hit show, Sharon plays eccentric heiress Lenore Osgood, and stars alongside actors including Sarah Paulson, Cynthia Nixon and Judy Davis.

"Ryan Murphy said that he had written this part for me. I took that pretty seriously, because he had written great parts for great women in the past.

"For older women like myself [and Jessica Lange], I feel like he continues to write such great work," she told AARP of her role.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.