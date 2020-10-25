Eamonn Holmes shares rare photo of son Jack for this heartfelt reason The This Morning star's fans offered their support

Eamonn Holmes shared an emotional message to social media about his family on Sunday.

The dad-of-four posted a sweet photo which showed the presenter posing next to his youngest child Jack, 18, who left for university last month.

In the picture, the two men sat side-by-side in a restaurant and smiled at the camera as Eamonn leaned an arm on his son's shoulder.

Both Eamonn and his son looked happy and relaxed, but as the star reflected in the caption, due to the pandemic, it has been a while since he has been able to see his youngest.

The This Morning co-host also expressed regret that he couldn't catch up with other close family and friends.

Eamonn wrote: "Missing my baby boy... As a matter of fact missing all my children, my Mum, my Brothers and everyone who I am close to. I'm sure u r the same." [sic]

The 60-year-old's followers were quick to agree and to share their support.

Loose Women panellist Saira Khan commented: "Family is everything [heart emoji," while presenter Lisa Snowdon added: "Sending love xxx."

Eamonn is a doting dad to his four adult children

Eamonn's other fans were equally empathetic, with many sharing that they were missing much-loved family members, too.

Their comments included: "Need all this to be over now! Need to see my son and daughter," "Missing my boy… he's in Singapore working and can't get home l just miss him so much," and: "It’s so difficult at the moment isn’t it Eamonn hopefully it won’t be long before you can give that boy a big hug xx."

Others couldn't resist adding that Eamonn and Jack, who the star shares with his second wife (and This Morning co-star), Ruth Langsford, look so alike, with one writing: "A chip off the old block there, Eamonn."

The former GMTV frontman is also a father to three adult children from his marriage to Gabrielle Holmes: Declan, 31, Rebecca, 29, and Niall, 27.

