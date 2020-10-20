Eamonn Holmes risks being put in the doghouse after teasing Ruth Langsford on This Morning #RuthIsWrong started trending on Twitter

Eamonn Holmes might find himself in the doghouse after Tuesday's episode of This Morning. The TV star took a bit of a risk after teasing his wife Ruth Langsford on Twitter and on national television, saying that she is "wrong" about a lot of things.

On the show, the pair had disagreed over whether to call a certain vegetable a turnip or a swede, with Eamonn insisting it is definitely a turnip. But he took it one step further by encouraging the hashtag #RuthIsWrong to start trending on Twitter.

"Thank you for getting #RuthisWrong trending on Twitter re Turnips v Swedes... though the hashing could apply to so many of her other opinions as well!" Eamonn, 60, cheekily wrote.

"Think you might end up in the doghouse if you're not too careful Eamonn," one Twitter user warned, while several were quick to back Eamonn. "Eamonn I am totally with you and being Northern Irish with an English husband this is an argument we have on a regular basis. We are right they are wrong for sure Eamonn!!"

Eamonn posted a very cheeky tweet about his wife

"100% with you Eamonn!!" another fan tweeted, while one joked: "I feel sorry for you good sir! You must get bored of being constantly correct."

However, Ruth's legion of loyal fans were quick to stand up for the mother-of-one, with one quipping: "I'm #teamRuthie… she's definitely the brains in the operation." "Ruth is correct and you are wrong Eamon, Swedes are large and an orange colour and Turnips are small and more white when cut," was another tweet, as well as: "Sorry think that Ruth might actually be right this time."

The couple always have a laugh on This Morning

Ruth and Eamonn are much loved by fans despite their bickering on TV. Speaking previously to HELLO!, the Loose Women panellist explained their dynamic, saying: "We're like yin and yang. Eamonn pushes me out of my comfort zone and I reign him in when he's being too naughty so somewhere we meet in the middle and it seems to work well."

Eamonn added: "She likes to stick to the rules and I like to swerve her away from them, so that leads to an interesting watch."

