Eamonn Holmes reminisced about happier times on Wednesday as he revealed he is missing "the bones" of his children. The This Morning star posted a throwback photo of a rare family gathering with all four of his lookalike children. The adorable shot shows Eamonn and wife Ruth Langsford posing with Declan, Rebecca and Niall - his children from his previous marriage to Gabrielle Holmes - and his son Jack, from his marriage to Ruth.

Captioning the sweet memory, Eamonn wrote: "The Holmes Gang. #wearefamily. Miss the bones of this lot. Miss the gatherings, most of all miss the laughter and banter. But the priority is that we all stay well. Really Looking forward to our next Zoom night kids. Family = everything… well after @manchesterunited which thankfully also Unites us." Ruth was among the first comment on the pic, writing: "Love this photo of us all," to which Eamonn replied: "Well let's raise a glass to getting those days back."

Eamonn Holmes is missing his children

Eamonn is clearly very close to his children and often shares sweet tributes to them on social media. Last August, he marked Declan's first anniversary with his wife Jenny Gouk with a beautiful shot of the couple on their wedding day. "A year ago today. Happy 1st Anniversary to Son Number One Declan and my daughter in law Dr Jenny. Love is…" he wrote, with a line of pink heart emojis.

Speaking of his eldest child in an exclusive interview with HELLO! last year, Eamonn and Ruth spoke about the possibilities of Declan and Jenny having children in the near future. Eamonn revealed: "If it's God's will and there are grandchildren then I would be the most fun granddaddy on the block!" while Ruth admitted: "He doesn’t like the thought of being a grandpa because it makes him feel old. But I can guarantee you the minute a baby is put in his arms and is his son's child, he will be mush. I can't wait! I think it will be lovely!"

