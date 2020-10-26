Luke Goss confirms split from wife after 33 years together The Bros singer married backing singer Shirley Lewis in 1994

Luke Goss has confirmed he split from his wife Shirley Lewis three years ago.

In an interview with The Sunday Times magazine, the Bros drummer revealed he secretly split with film producer Shirley in 2017.

Speaking about a road trip he made to the desert that year, Luke, 52, told the magazine: "I was in a bad place in my life and decided to go camping alone.

READ: Nicole Kidman marks double celebrations with Keith Urban – and Jennifer Aniston reacts

"I'd just split from my wife. I’ve never admitted to this publicly, but she moved back to England to be closer to her daughter and family. We are officially separated now but still best friends. I will love her to my dying day."

Luke and twin brother Matt in 1990

Luke and Shirley married in 1994 but were together for over 33 years. Rumours about a split began circulating last year when a source told The Sun that their marriage was over.

The couple were last pictured together when they attended the BAFTA TV Awards in May 2019, where Luke and his brother Matt Goss were in the running for three awards for their tell-all documentary, Bros: After The Screaming Stops.

MORE: Phillip Schofield turns down 'dinner and drinks' with fellow celebrity

Shirley is known for her work as a backing singer for the late George Michael and became a manager and producer in 2002. She is mum to daughter Carli Wheatley from a previous relationship.

When Bros broke up in the early 1990s, Luke turned his talents to acting and has since appeared in numerous films, including Blade II, One Night With The King and Hellboy II: The Golden Army.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.