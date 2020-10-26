Nicole Kidman marks double celebrations with Keith Urban – and Jennifer Aniston reacts The Big Little Lies star shares daughters Sunday and Faith with the country singer

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban had more than one reason to celebrate on Monday as they marked the start of a new week.

Firstly, the country singer turned 53, and was inundated with messages from his fans and famous friends on social media, not least his wife, who posted a fun photo of the pair together at a space centre.

"Happy birthday my love! Love is in the air," she wrote alongside the snapshot. The photo received over 160,000 likes from Nicole's followers, including Jennifer Aniston, who was one of the first to like it.

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman and her daughters surprise Keith Urban

The celebrity couple had a second reason to celebrate too, as on Sunday, Nicole's much-anticipated drama, The Undoing, was released on HBO in the USA.

The show then reached the UK on Monday, available to watch on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.

Nicole Kidman shared a fun photo with Keith Urban to celebrate his birthday

Keith showed his support for his wife on Instagram, sharing a photo of the show's promo shot on Instagram Stories.

Alongside the photo, he wrote: "There's nothing like a thriller. Who did it? What is going on? Addictive excellence! Congrats to you baby and all the incredible cast. The Undoing."

Keith Urban praised his wife as they celebrated the release of The Undoing

Nicole previously revealed that Keith was a big fan of the show after watching the preview clips ahead of its release.

Talking to Marie Claire, she said: "Keith loved the whole series, and he is brutally honest.

"He didn't fall asleep. He just kept saying, ‘When can I watch the next one?’ And I kept saying, ‘Well, not tonight, not tonight,’ and [he] kept begging for another one, which was kind of nice."

Nicole and Keith are incredibly supportive of each other

The Undoing is a family affair, as Nicole and Keith's two daughters, Sunday and Faith, also have roles as extras in the drama.

Talking to News.com.au, Nicole revealed: "They're used to being extras, but they did fives days in the freezing New York cold, never complained, and didn't get any special treatment.

"And then one day they came home and said, 'We got a line!'"

Nicole with daughters Sunday and Faith

The mother-of-four added that Sunday in particular is passionate about filmmaking and creates mini movies every weekend.

"My oldest wants to be a filmmaker, and she makes films every weekend," she explained.

