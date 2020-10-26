James Jordan makes cheeky insult to wife Ola - watch video The former Strictly professionals have been busy with baby Ella

James Jordan shocked his wife Ola with a cheeky insult as he carried out some DIY in their family home.

Former Strictly dancer Ola captured her husband baby-proofing the furniture in their living room as their eight-month-old daughter Ella played nearby.

Uploading the videos to her Instagram Stories, Ola said to James: "You're a proper husband now doing stuff around the house!" to which he cheekily replied: "Get in the kitchen and you can be a proper wife."

Ola reacted with a gasp, before responding: "Oi!" and then turning to her daughter on her playmat in the corner of the room and saying: "Did you hear that? Ella, did you hear that?"

Ola and James regularly shared updates about being first-time parents in their Strictly Parenting column for HELLO!

In their final column earlier this month, the pair revealed that they had finally taken the step to put Ella in her own bedroom. Ola and James admitted there were some anxieties about the change.

Ola and James are devoted parents to baby Ella

"So we did it," Ola told HELLO!. "We put her in her room yesterday! The day before we said, 'This is going to be the last night she sleeps with us.' When I was getting her ready for bed I was feeling anxious!

"I was thinking, 'Oh my God, she's not going to be next to me anymore.' I was getting all teary then I thought, 'Snap out of it, she has to do it, she's getting to be a big girl now,' and she was fine!"

The former Strictly professionals have returned with their Strictly Speaking column for HELLO! where they will be giving their candid opinions on the dance routines each week.

