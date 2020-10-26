Phillip Schofield turns down 'dinner and drinks' with fellow celebrity It wasn't to be

Phillip Schofield has seemingly turned down a date with former Strictly Come Dancing star Reverend Richard Coles.

The This Morning host, 58, was asked out by vicar Richard during an interview on BBC Radio 4's Saturday Morning Live over the weekend, as Phillip spoke about his new book Life's What You Make It.

Richard, 58, whose husband David Coles passed away in 2019, asked the TV presenter: "If you're looking for a bit of company Phillip? Broadcaster, gay, in his middle years. Drink, dinner?"

Phil then replied: "Are you asking me out?"

"I feel like a bit of a gooseberry now," Richard's co-host Shaun Keaveny said.

But after the show, one Twitter follower asked Richard whether he'd got a date with Phillip, to which he replied: "Not so much."

Phillip came out as gay in February, first by releasing an emotional statement on Instagram and then appearing on This Morning where he was interviewed by his co-star and close friend Holly Willoughby.

The presenter has remained on good terms with his wife Stephanie, whom he has been married to since 1993.

Reverend Richard Coles appeared on Strictly in 2017

He sat down for an emotional interview with Virgin Radio's Chris Evans on Friday, where he spoke about his journey.

"I still haven't found me, if I'm honest. I’ve tried all the way through this - writing the book - and the few interviews that I'm doing - to be as honest as I possibly can be," Phillip started.

"And I don't know that I’ve necessarily found me yet. And I think it's okay for me to look. I have recently found myself finding it easier to laugh more – it's always funny with Holly Willoughby, we always have a laugh.

"But you think - oh that feels nice to laugh, that feels better. So finding me is the goal for the moment."

