Is Strictly Come Dancing star JJ Chalmers single? The Royal Marine is paired up with Amy Dowden

Since JJ Chalmers announced in September that he would be taking part in this year's Strictly Come Dancing, fans of the hit BBC show have been eager to see how far Prince Harry's friend will make it in the competition.

Judging by JJ's amazing performance last week alongside professional partner Amy Dowden, it looks as though he'll be sticking around for quite some time!

But how much do you know about JJ's personal life? Is he single or taken? Ahead of his next Strictly performance, we did a little digging…

Is JJ Chalmers single?

JJ is not single, and has in fact been married to his wife Kornelia Chitursko since 2015.

How did JJ Chalmers and Kornelia Chitursko meet?

Neither JJ nor Kornelia have ever revealed how they got together, but are thought to have met through the Invictus Games.

JJ and his family

Do JJ Chalmers and Kornelia Chitursko have children?

The happy couple share a four-year-old daughter called Hayley and a one-year-old son named James.

JJ's two kids

What has JJ Chalmers said about his wife Kornelia Chitursko?

JJ was seriously injured while serving in Afghanistan in 2011.

Although he survived the blast that left him with injuries on his legs and arms, the Royal Marine told the Scotsman that he wouldn’t be here today were it not for his other half.

"My wife said, 'Stop talking about it, stop thinking about it and do something about it,'" he explained.

"I stand here today because of her. I was with her through Afghanistan and it was a challenging thing for her to put up with."

JJ and Hayley

"She dragged me through hospital, through recovery, did things for me that no one would ever want to ask a loved one to do for them but she did it and she kept my morale going, and she was the one who said go out there and chase your dreams.

"She put her life on hold essentially so that I could have the opportunities I have and when I get out on the dance floor come Saturday I'm doing it for both of us. That's how it is."

