The Traitors' Diane is related to Endeavour star – details

The Traitors star Diane Carson has firmly established herself as one of the series' most iconic players. The retired teacher has provided some of the show's most entertaining moments, including dramatically revealing her connection to Ross in the style of a true crime documentary.

While many viewers will know by now that Ross isn't Diane's only son, and that the former contestant is the mum of Game of Thrones actor Kerr Logan, did you know that she's also related to an Endeavour star?

Diane's son Kerr, 35, who is known for playing Mathos Seaworth in Game of Thrones, as well as for his roles in Alias Grace, Strike and Showtrial, is married to actress Sara Vickers, making Diane her mother-in-law.

WATCH: Morse and Joan share passionate kiss in devastating dream sequence

Diane's son is Game of Thrones actor Kerr Logan

Sara, 39, is perhaps best known for starring in ITV's detective drama Endeavour. She played the role of Joan Thursday, the daughter of Fred Thursday who has an on-and-off relationship with Endeavour Morse.

The Scottish actress has appeared in a wide range of major TV shows and films, including episodes of Netflix's Lovesick, The Crown and BBC One drama, Shetland.

© Photo: Rex Sara Vickers is known for playing Joan Thursday in Endeavour

Viewers may also recognise her as Ms. Crookshanks in HBO's superhero drama Watchmen, as well as for her portrayal of Eilidh in the 2013 musical film, Sunshine on Leith.

Kerr and Sara first crossed paths whilst studying at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, from which they both graduated in 2010. They tied the knot seven years later and now share two children.

© Photo: ITV Sara is Diane's daughter-in-law

The couple tend to keep their personal lives off of social media, so little else is known about their relationship.

However, we do know that they've been tuning into the latest series of The Traitors. Reacting to his mother's appearance on the show after the BBC released a cast photo back in January, Kerr wrote on X: "I'm not joking….. a family member of mine is in this photo and I've only just found out."

Warning! Spoilers for episode seven of The Traitors ahead!

© Mark Mainz Diane was murdered in episode seven

In a separate tweet, he penned: "My mother is on the traitors. My mother is on the traitors. My mother is on the traitors. She’s bonkers. I’m scared."

Later on in the series, Ross took to social media with a photo of a family video call, which shows Kerr and Sara wearing black in honour of Diane's fake funeral in episode seven. "Prosecco at the ready for the slow slow death," Ross penned in the caption.

While Ross remains on the show, Diane was murdered by traitor Miles with a "poisoned chalice" of fizzy rosé wine. It didn't take long for the faithfuls to work out who was responsible for the death, however, and Miles was banished at the following roundtable.

Chatting with HELLO! about killing Diane, Miles joked: "I'm the real victim here because I love fizzy rose! I love it! I had to hand mine out and give it to Diane to get the job done, so I'm so dedicated as a Traitor! I had to have a boring, flat rose, so who really suffered here guys?!"