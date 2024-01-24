Death in Paradise to welcome returning star and Oscar winner in series 13 guest cast: see star-studded line-up

Death in Paradise has announced its star-studded guest cast for series 13, including a returning star from series one and an Oscar-winning actress. The series premiere, which kicks off on BBC One on Sunday 4 February, marks the show's 100th episode and will see a fan-favourite character fighting for their life.

The opening episode welcomes season one guest star Sean Maguire back to Saint Marie. The Scott & Bailey actor will reprise his role as crook Marlon Collins, becoming the first guest star to do so. Leon Herbert (Outlander), Cathy Tyson (Boiling Point) and Mensah Bediako (Andor) will also make appearances.

WATCH: Death in Paradise star Ralf Little addresses 'rumours' after fan concern

The landmark episode will see Commissioner Selwyn Patterson (Don Warrington) celebrating fifty years of police service, before having to fight for his life after being shot by a mysterious assassin.

Elsewhere in the series, Neville (Ralf Little) faces a huge decision while Catherine (Élizabeth Bourgine) finds herself wrapped up in a murder case.

© BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Denis Guyenon Oscar-winner Hayley Mills will appear in series 13

The synopsis teases: "Across the rest of the series, Marlon confronts his future, Naomi lets loose to double date with Darlene, and Catherine finds herself embroiled in a murder case when an old friend becomes a suspect. New and returning faces arrive on Saint Marie, and Neville faces his biggest decision yet. Will our hapless detective finally get his happy ever after? There's also a deadly game of bingo, a poisoning at a cookery competition, death during a blackout, and a mystifying murder in a lift."

Fans can expect plenty more exciting guest stars in the upcoming episodes, including Oscar-winning actress Hayley Mills, known for her roles in The Parent Trap, Whistle Down the Wind, and more recently, ITV's Unforgotten.

Motherland star Ellie Haddington will also feature, alongside Unforgotten's Kate Robbins, Detectorists actor Pearce Quigley and Last Tango in Halifax's Ronni Ancona.

© BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Denis Guyenon Motherland star Ellie Haddington has been confirmed as a guest star

Richard Fleeshman (The Ark), Juliet Cowan (The Power), Shvorne Marks (The Walk-In), Michael Fenton Stevens (Hapless), Ben Wiggins (You), Guy Henry (Holby City) and Kevin Garry (Ted Lasso) are also confirmed in the cast list, alongside Taj Atwal (Hullraisers), Emma Naomi (Bridgerton), Gabrielle Glaister (Coronation Street), Ellise Chappell (Poldark), Ali Ariaie (The Great), Eve Ponsonby (Carnival Row) and Emma Sidi (Starstruck).

Rounding out the list of guest stars are Calvin Demba (The Rig), Rachel Adedeji (Hollyoaks) and Richard Lintern (Nolly). Fans can also expect to see Selwyn's daughter Andrina, played by Genesis Lynea (Champion), make a comeback.

© BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Denis Guyenon Kate Robbins will appear in series 13

If series 13 isn't enough to get excited about, fans can also look forward to a new spin-off series, which will be set Down Under.

The upcoming show, titled Return to Paradise, will follow London Met star Mackenzie Clarke who is forced to move back home to Australia – and murder isn't far behind…

© Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon Death in Paradise will return with its 100th episode on Sunday 4 February

The synopsis teases: "When a murder takes place in Dolphin Cove, Mack can't help but put her inspired detective brilliance to good use and determines, despite her reservations, that she needs to make the best of it, including tying up the loose ends with the man she left at the altar six years ago."

Series 13 of Death in Paradise airs on Sunday 4 February on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.