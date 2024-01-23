The Apprentice star Tre Lowe: all we know from businesswoman wife to celeb-filled lifestyle

Tre Lowe is just one of 18 hopefuls competing for Lord Sugar's investment in the upcoming season of BBC One's The Apprentice. The new series, which kicks off on Thursday 1 February, will see a fresh batch of aspiring entrepreneurs battle it out for a chance to bag the £250,000 investment and mentorship after facing a series of tasks and challenges.

Whilst most contestants on the show tend to be relatively unknown faces, Tre is an award-winning musician and DJ. Keep reading for all we know about the star, including who he's married to.

Tre is a music and wellness entrepreneur based in London. He's already made a name for himself in the music industry as one-half of the 00s garage duo Architects, which he formed with his late brother Ashley.

Tre is also a producer and songwriter, having remixed for the likes of Usher, Justin Timberlake, Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston.

© BBC Tre Lowe is taking part in this year's series of The Apprentice

Tre, who co-owns the records label MBL Entertainment, is perhaps best known for his 2021 remix of Body Groove, which he created in honour of his brother Ashley, who passed away in 2020.

Tre's wife is also a successful businesswoman. The musician is married to Enas Daeki, who is the founder of the consultancy agency, Arabela Beauty, which establishes international beauty brands and brings them to the UK and European markets. Enas, who describes herself as a refugee advocate in her Instagram bio, is also a regular contributor for GB News.

© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock Tre Lowe is married to Enas Daeki

Tre shared a sweet tribute to his wife, whom he married last year, whilst away in Cannes on their honeymoon. "From the moment I laid eyes on her, I knew she would be my wife," he penned. "That was 7 years ago… and through trials and tribulations, ups and downs, covid, losing my brother, cultural challenges and all the laughter and joy in between… here we are. We did it! Love you for life."

Tre clearly lives a glamorous lifestyle and can be seen rubbing shoulders with various A-listers on his Instagram page.

© @trelowe/Instagram The couple on their honeymoon in Cannes

In one photo, Tre is seen posing alongside actress Emma Thompson at HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards, while another snap sees the musician with his arm around former boxer Amir Khan.

Tre announced his place in The Apprentice 2024 line-up via Instagram on Tuesday. "Guys, I can finally announce something I've sat on for months," he began. "I will be a contestant on one of my favourite shows - The Apprentice. As someone who has been entrepreneurial my whole life, plus being Nigerian - I couldn't pass up the challenge!

"As a mentor and coach who empowers others to live life to the fullest, embracing any and all challenges, I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to do the same."