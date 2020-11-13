Rebel Wilson receives beautiful gift from boyfriend as they spend time apart The Pitch Perfect star is dating brewery heir Jacob Busch

It appears Rebel Wilson is never far from her boyfriend's mind, and despite them being apart at the moment, he wanted to let her know he is always thinking about her. Aww!

MORE: Rebel Wilson reveals real reason behind 40lb weight loss

The Pitch Perfect star received a beautiful bouquet of flowers from her beau Jacob Busch, which she proudly showed off on her Instagram Story on Friday.

The gorgeous display featured a variety of flowers in an assortment of colours – what a thoughtful gesture.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebel Wilson opens up about weight loss journey

Clearly touched by the gift, Rebel simply captioned the snap with a kissing emoji and her boyfriend's initials, "JB".

The pair went public with a sweet social media post back in September and have been pretty much inseparable ever since. He is an heir to the Anheuser-Busch brewing dynasty and is worth an estimated $140million!

MORE: Rebel Wilson unveils incredibly toned figure in new beach photos

MORE: Rebel Wilson thrills fans with news of exciting arrival in 2021

Rebel received a gorgeous bouquet from her boyfriend

Rebel has had an incredible year after making her health her priority and losing more than 40lbs. Not only has she found love, but she's also launched her career as a children’s book author and landed her first role in a non-comedic movie.

Opening up about her health drive in a virtual interview on The Drew Barrymore Show recently, Rebel said: "I was going all around the world, jet-setting everywhere and eating a ton of sugar. That was my vice. I have a very sweet tooth. I love desserts.

Rebel has found love with Jacob Busch

"And I've tried, like so many women out there, I've tried fads and diets and things before and I’m like, I need to do a really holistic approach to this, this time.

"My diet was mainly all carbs," Rebel added. "Which were delicious but for my body type, I needed to eat a lot more protein.

"So I've lost, I think it’s like 40lbs this year so far and I want to lose a few more."

Rebel is certainly on a roll!

Read more HELLO! US stories here