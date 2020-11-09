Rebel Wilson unveils incredibly toned figure in new beach photos The Cats actress has been making the most of her time in Mexico

Rebel Wilson has been in Mexico for the past week, and it looks like she's having the most amazing time!

The Cats actress has been sharing photos from her trip on social media, and most recently posted pictures of herself posing on the beach following a run along the shore.

The Australian actress looked incredible as she posed in front of the sea, dressed in a white T-shirt and leggings, revealing her incredibly toned legs.

VIDEO: Rebel Wilson invites fans on her first-ever surf lesson

Fans were quick to compliment the Pitch Perfect star's appearance in the pictures, with one writing: "You look so amazing," while another wrote: "I love how you're losing weight slowly, what an inspiration wish you all the best."

A third added: "You are inspiring to so many young women. Congratulations!"

Rebel Wilson looked incredible as she posed on the beach

Rebel has been enjoying working out on the beach during her time in Mexico and shared a video of herself sprinting in the sand over the weekend.

The Bridesmaids actress also posted a picture of herself wearing a sports bra and leggings after another workout session early in the morning, impressing her followers with her dedication to her fitness.

The 40-year-old has been on a health kick over the past year and is oozing with confidence after changing her diet and increasing her fitness.

The Cats actress has been working out on the beach while in Mexico

The star has been documenting her journey on social media, calling it her "year of health" and revealed that she was striving to make her health her priority.

The actress has shed 40lbs in recent months and revealed at the beginning of September that she has a goal weight of 165lbs and is currently just a few pounds away from achieving this.

Rebel was inspired to get in shape after losing weight while filming the dance routines for the movie Cats.

The Pitch Perfect star has been on a health kick

The star recently admitted on social media that she was working hard to avoid temptation. "When I was reaching for the candies last night after dinner I thought to myself 'hmmmm...better not' and had a bottle of water instead," she wrote on Instagram.

"8kg to go until I hit my goal - hopefully, I can do it by the end of the year."

