Rebel Wilson thrills fans with news of exciting arrival in 2021 The actress is dating brewery heir Jacob Busch

Rebel Wilson is already looking forward to 2021 and revealed exciting news on Tuesday of a major arrival next year.

The Australian actress, 40, sent fans wild with her latest announcement on Instagram which she couldn't wait to share with her followers.

"Just started work with @hachettekidsanz on my first children's book series called BELLA THE BRAVE for Australia and New Zealand, kids aged 3+," she wrote. "Coming late 2021."

Rebel is over-the-moon with her new career path as a children's book author and told fans she'd been upstairs in her Los Angeles home working on drafts.

She revealed details of her Bella the Brave books and said: "It's about lessons I've learned in my life and what's turned me into the person I am today."

Her followers quickly flooded her comments section with words of encouragement.

Rebel has been on a mission to overhaul her health

One wrote: "Can't wait to see what you produce. I'm sure it will inspire," while another declared: "Best news ever, congrats my girl."

Others begged her to release her books in America too, and said the premise of her books sounds "adorable".

Rebel has had a busy few months working on her new project and her body too.

The star has shed over 40lbs during her "year of health" during which she's strived to make her wellness a priority.

Rebel can't wait to release her book series

Rebel is now almost at her goal weight of 165lbs.

She's been keeping her fans updated on her health journey and recently gave insight into her workouts with a post on Instagram.

"This week was super busy but I got up super early 3 times (6 am) and went on a hike," she said. "Even did a couple of 100m sprints to get the heart rate even higher (although my 'sprint' is probably someone else's 'slow jog')."

Rebel is working hard from her home in LA

Rebel has also been basking in the joy of a new romance with Jacob Busch, 29.

The pair went public with a sweet social media post just a few weeks ago.

Jacob is an heir to the Anheuser-Busch brewing dynasty and is worth an estimated $140million.

