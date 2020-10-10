Rebel Wilson has baby plans in place - she's frozen her eggs The actress is in a new relationship

Rebel Wilson recently revealed she's just a few pounds away from her weight-loss goal and it turns out that’s not the only body plan she’s made for the future.

The Pitch Perfect actress, 40, is in an exciting new romance with boyfriend, Jacob Busch, but even before she met him she’d put plans in place for a baby.

Because Rebel froze her eggs in 2019 so she can potentially become a mum if, and when, the time is right.

The Australian star appeared on Kyle and Jackie O radio show in 2019 after visiting the fertility clinic and talked about her decision: "It’s a backup plan," she said.

"Career women now have options. I think a lot of women who are in their 30s and if they can do it, in their 40s should think about doing it now. A lot of my friends in Hollywood are doing it."

Rebel has never publicly talked in-depth about her hopes for motherhood, but she has just embarked on a new venture as a children’s book author.

Rebel and Jacob are very happy together

Rebel recently shared the exciting news with an Instagram post detailing her project.

"Just started work with @hachettekidsanz on my first children's book series called BELLA THE BRAVE for Australia and New Zealand, kids aged 3+," she wrote. "Coming late 2021."

She said of the Bella the Brave book series: "It's about lessons I've learned in my life and what's turned me into the person I am today."

Rebel has transformed her health

Her followers quickly commented with words of encouragement insisting they couldn't wait to read her work.

Rebel has several projects on the go but still finds time for her new man, Jacob.

The pair went public with a sweet social media post just a few weeks ago.

He is an heir to the Anheuser-Busch brewing dynasty and is worth an estimated $140million.

