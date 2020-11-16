BBC Breakfast's Carol Kirkwood shuts down fan who blocked her on Instagram The star has denied having an Instagram account

Carol Kirkwood has responded to a fan who told her via Twitter last week that she had blocked the BBC Breakfast weather presenter because she appeared on her 'Suggested Posts' section on her Instagram.

In response to the fan, who commented: "Just reported and blocked @carolkirkwood and @MsMelanieSykes on @instagram because they appeared in SUGGESTED POSTS. Nobody wants this feature and I will continue to report and block accounts I don't follow that appear in my home feed," Carol quickly shut her down, revealing: "I don't have Instagram."

Carol, 58, who regularly tweets to her more than 196,000 fans, has been rather silent on social media following the death of her 20-year-old cat Donald.

Announcing the news on 10 November, she wrote on Twitter: "This just doesn't seem real....a week ago today, my gorgeous wee Donald closed his eyes for the last time... he was my joy and I loved him unconditionally. I miss his company, his affection, and his quirky wee personality. He will live on in my broken heart forever."

Carol Kirkwood keeps fans updated via Twitter

Following an outpouring of love from her followers, Carol added: "Thank you ALL for your kind words about my wee pussycat Donald. I got him from Cat Protection when he was 6 weeks old... and we have been together for the last 20 years. He will always be my darling boy."

Carol had previously opened up about her cat Donald, and often referred to him as her "best friend".

"My best friend is Donald my cat," she told Express.co.uk earlier this year.

"He's the one 'person' who knows everything about me. My happiness, my sadness, everything – and he never tells a soul."

Donald passed away at the age of 20, and speaking to former co-star Bill Turnbull on his Classic FM podcast, she recently admitted his death would break her heart.

"But 19 is a very good age for a cat, isn't it? Brilliant age," Bill told Carol during their chat. She replied: "Yes, but I hope that he'll be around for a long time yet. It will break my heart when he's not here."