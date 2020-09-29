BBC Breakfast's Carol Kirkwood opens up about heartache following divorce The BBC weather reporter was married for 18 years

BBC Breakfast weather presenter Carol Kirkwood parted ways from her husband of 18 years, Jimmy Kirkwood, back in 2008. And it seems the 58-year-old is making the most of her life as she continues to "challenge" herself more.

Speaking to Radio Times back in 2018, the TV star shared some personal details about her life after the separation, telling Radio Times: "I found myself when I got divorced. I started to do things and to think, 'I'm not going to say no, I'm going to say yes!'

"I'm braver now. I've flown with the Red Arrows, jumped out of planes with the Red Devils. When I was younger I would never have done that because I'd have thought, 'Too dangerous!' Now I think, 'Oh, you've got to live your life!'"

Carol appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2015, and at the time, she touched upon dating after her marriage came to an end.

"I was married for a long time, and I got married quite young, so it's nice doing things I have the freedom to do now," she told The Sun. "If I want to go out to the theatre or go out with friends for dinner, I've got that freedom."

Meanwhile, Carol - who is known for being the face of BBC Breakfast's weather - joined the corporation as a secretary after studying commerce at an Edinburgh college. She never set out to become a meteorologist.

Speaking about her 2.45am early starts, Carol admitted it has left her with "permanent jet lag". In the same interview with Radio Times, she shared: "I like it if my hair is neat and my make-up is OK and I'm not having a fat day.

Carol Kirkwood is famed for being BBC Breakfast's weather presenter

"When you just feel bleurgh. I didn't get this figure eating salad. But I go to the gym and I run. I try to be healthy."

When asked how she manages the early starts, she replied: "It's lights out by half-past. I used to work five days a week on Breakfast. I cut it back to four days but I'm still always sleep-deficient. It's like having permanent jet lag."

