Matt Baker wows fans with 'extraordinary' talent after completing One Show challenge The One Show host raised more than £4million for BBC Children In Need

After completing The One Show's Rickshaw Challenge on Friday, Matt Baker made sure he put some time aside for some rest and relaxation.

Taking to his Instagram page on Sunday, the Countryfile co-host shared a photo of his gorgeous new landscape artwork. "Having a restful time today - as we didn't cycle many hills last week," he said in the caption.

"Here's a quick oil with pallet knife to make up for it! #inspired by the great #kyffinwilliams," Matt added along with the hashtags, #landscapepainting, #restfulweekend and #stoppedcycling.

His followers were in awe of his latest piece, with one writing: "Truly amazing. Congratulations to you and the team and your rickshaw challenge. Marvellous amount of money." Another remarked: "Amazing capture of light and shade. Glad you're having some down time after your amazing efforts." A third post read: "It's been said before, but you really are extraordinary."

Last week, Matt embarked on the annual rickshaw challenge. However, after a member of the team tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, the task had to be completed at home. Despite the disruption, the crew raised over £4million for BBC Children In Need.

"Oh my word £4,750,819 and counting I can't believe it," Matt later said. "Thank you on behalf of all of Team Rickshaw. There were times when I thought it was never going to happen this year but it did and what a result.

"This has been a huge part of my life for ten years and I'm so proud to say that together we've raised over 40 million pounds you're all incredible Thank you."

