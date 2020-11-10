BBC Breakfast's Carol Kirkwood left with a 'broken heart' after sad loss The weather presenter announced the news on Twitter

BBC Breakfast's Carol Kirkwood has revealed her sadness after her beloved cat Donald passed away.

Taking to Twitter, the weather presenter told her fans: "This just doesn't seem real....a week ago today, my gorgeous wee Donald closed his eyes for the last time... he was my joy and I loved him unconditionally. I miss his company, his affection, and his quirky wee personality. He will live on in my broken heart forever."

Fans of the TV star were quick to offer their condolences, with one writing: "Sending you my warmest thoughts Carol. You'll never forget Donald as he was part of your family."

A second said: "Oh Carol. My condolences to you. They make such a huge impact on our lives." Whilst a third remarked: "Oh Carol I'm so sorry to read this. Sending lots of love to you."

Thanking her fans later on in the morning, Carol added: "Thank you ALL for your kind words about my wee pussycat Donald. I got him from Cat Protection when he was 6 weeks old....and we have been together for the last 20 years. He will always be my darling boy."

Carol, 58, has previously opened up about her cat Donald, often referring to him as her "best friend". "My best friend is Donald my cat," she told the Express.co.uk earlier this year.

Carol has previously said that her 20-year-old cat Donald was her best friend

"He's the one "person" who knows everything about me. My happiness, my sadness, everything – and he never tells a soul."

Donald passed away at the age of 20, and speaking to former co-star Bill Turnbull on his Classic FM podcast, she recently revealed his death would break her heart.

The popular weather presenter has shared lots of pictures of Donald throughout the years

"But 19 is a very good age for a cat, isn't it? Brilliant age," Bill told Carol during their chat. She replied: "Yes, but I hope that he'll be around for a long time yet. It will break my heart when he's not here."