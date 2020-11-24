Nicholas Lyndhurst's wife, Lucy, has paid a beautiful tribute to her son Archie on Instagram, just a few weeks after his tragic death aged just 19.

The teenager passed away after a short illness, and Lucy wrote that they are still waiting for answers about how he died. Sharing an album of photographs on Instagram, he wrote: "It is with the heaviest heart that I write this post. Nine weeks ago our dearest boy Archie was taken from us way too early.

Lucy paid tribute to her son on Instagram

"We still have no answer as to what happened but wait patiently for the report to be written up in the next [ten] weeks. The pain of our loss is beyond anything we have ever felt before, and wouldn’t wish upon anyone. Archie was and remains our absolute world. He was the beautiful extraordinary human being we have ever known. To have him as our son has been nothing but an utter joy and honour."

Lucy also spoke about plans to remember him, adding: "Tonight at 6 pm Nick and I shall be with him in a tiny chapel to send him on the first part of his next journey. If you get a moment maybe you’d like to light a candle or take a minute just to remember him."

Archie was an actor, and was perhaps best known for playing Ollie Coulton in the CBBC show, So Awkward. Speaking about the awful loss, CBBC's head of content Cheryl Taylor said: "He will be greatly missed by us all and our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends at this time."

Production company Channel X North also released a statement which read: "He was an incredibly talented performer and his contribution to So Awkward, on and off-screen, will not be forgotten. As well as hilarious, he was a generous, kind-hearted young man who we had the honour to work with on the show for seven years. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time."

