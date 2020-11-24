John Travolta shares incredibly rare photo of son Ben following wife's tragic death

John Travolta has taken to Instagram with a rare personal photo in celebration of his son Ben's birthday. The candid snapshot shows Ben sat on his father's lap, while smiling John embraces him in a big bear hug.

"Happy 10th birthday my wonderful Ben!" John captioned the touching snapshot. "I love you."

Ben is John's youngest child with his late wife, Kelly Preston. The couple were married in September 1991, and went on to welcome three children together. Tragically, their son Jett died in January 2009 at the age of 16. As well as Benjamin, the couple also shared 20-year-old daughter Ella.

Heartbroken John confirmed in July that his beloved wife had passed away at the age of 57.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer," John wrote. "She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.

John took to Instagram to celebrate son John's birthday

"My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly's love and life will always be remembered.

"I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don't hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT."

John and Kelly with children Ben and Ella

Ella also paid a poignant tribute on Instagram. She wrote: "I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you. Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy.

"Thank you for being there for me no matter what. Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place. You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much mama."

