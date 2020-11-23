Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell reveal new relationship milestone in rare joint interview The Hollywood couple will celebrate 38 years together on Valentine's Day

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are one of Hollywood's most popular couples and are still as in love today as when they met 37 years ago.

And even now, the celebrity couple are still finding new milestones to reach, and discovered the latest one on The Ellen Show on Monday.

Host Ellen DeGeneres asked them whether they had done many joint interviews together, to which Kurt replied: "We haven't done many together no. We were talking about this the other day. So this is looking like a first Ellen, heads up."

"My god, we can still have firsts after 38 years!" Goldie replied laughing.

Goldie and Kurt met while filming The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band in 1966, and it didn't take long for them to fall in love.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell on The Ellen Show Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

"I love the way he looked at my children. It was really something special and that was… he's good with kids. And I was like 'that was amazing,'" Goldie told Ellen.

"I did have a boyfriend at the time. that was hard, as I had to call him and tell him we were done and that I had found somebody and that I was so sorry," she added.

Goldie and Kurt began dating on Valentine's Day

Turning to Kurt, she said: "And I think you had a kind of girl you were seeing too?"

On falling in love, the mother-of-three added: "It was really interesting because I fell in love but I also fell in like. And those are two pretty big deals."

The celebrity couple are set to become grandparents for the seventh time

Goldie – who shares children Kate and Oliver Hudson with ex-husband Bill Hudson, and Kurt – who shares son Boston Russell with ex-wife Season Hubley, went on to welcome son Wyatt Russell, who is set to become a first-time dad.

Wyatt and wife Meredith Weasel are expecting their first child together, with the news recently being announced on Instagram.

Last week, Meredith shared some sweet photos from her baby shower, which was attended by sister-in-law Kate and Goldie – who is set to become a grandmother for the seventh time.

