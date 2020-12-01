Madonna and her six children pose for rare family picture – fans react The family spent Thanksgiving together

Madonna is one proud mother and regularly takes to Instagram to share pictures of her kids, but on Monday she shared an incredibly rare family video featuring all six of them together.

MORE: Madonna unveils incredible swimming pool at family home

The clip sees the singer posing alongside Rocco Ritchie, 20, Lourdes Leon, 24, David Banda, 15, Mercy James, 14, and eight-year-old twins Stelle and Estere Ciccone, and wearing matching grey and black outfits.

The video seems to have been taken during Thanksgiving weekend as it shows them all dressed up and spending quality time together. At one point, David can be seen serenading his mother and her 26-year-old boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams with his guitar.

Loading the player...

WATCH: David serenades mum Madonna and her 26-year-old boyfriend Ahlamalik

"A Beautiful Souvenir... Giving Thanks. #everyday #ninasimone," the 62-year-old singer captioned the post.

Her 15 million friends and fans rushed to the comments section, with Kelly Ripa quickly posting several heart emojis.

RELATED: Madonna films inside jaw-dropping bedroom and en-suite at £6million Lisbon home

SEE: A tour of Madonna's incredible Portuguese palace

A fan added: "So happy for you to spend the holiday with all of your babies," whilst another one remarked: "You built a wonderful family."

Madonna surrounded by her six children

The lovely clip comes days after Madonna shared several pictures from the weekend, including snaps of her and Ahlamalik together, David and Rocco playing a game of chess, and her adorable twin girls wearing the most gorgeous golden hairpieces.

Another post featured an incredible video of David rocking the most colourful trousers whilst dancing around the family kitchen.

Proud mum Madonna captioned it: "So much to be Grateful for..........today and everyday!!! Let's start with a Dance. #davidbanda."

"David is so talented," commented a follower, whilst a second added: "The next Michael Jackson."