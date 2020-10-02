Madonna unveils incredible swimming pool at family home

Madonna owns various homes in England, the United States and Portugal, and a new video shared by the star has given fans a first look at the outdoor swimming pool at one of her properties.

The Madame X star filmed her daughters Stelle and Estere in the space as they showed off their swimming skills, and inadvertently revealed the design in the process.

WATCH: Madonna shows off jaw-dropping private swimming pool

It's built with natural concrete tiles at either side, with steps within the pool, as well as a built-in jacuzzi in the opposite corner. There are several loungers with wooden frames and cream cushions and matching cream parasols with wooden bases framing the feature, as well as three cream deck chairs.

Madonna and her children also have various pool floats as seen in front of a bush at the side.

When Madonna panned the camera around, she showed a glimpse of the back of the main house, revealing a cream exterior with white French doors.

Madonna's kitchen at her home in Lisbon

It's unclear as to which home the swimming pool is at, but judging by the weather, it is likely that the family are now in the United States or Portugal. At the latter, Madonna owns an incredible palace worth £6million. It's a converted 18th-century property with four floors, seven bathrooms, a guesthouse and a separate cottage for caretakers.

Across the pond in America, Madonna's property portfolio includes pads in Hollywood and New York. Her home in New York is renowned as the widest house on the Upper East Side, notorious for tall and skinny properties. Madonna originally purchased a single home, before bagging herself the two neighbouring houses to combine all three. It is now worth an estimated £30million with 13 bedrooms.

In London, meanwhile, Madonna has a £10million Georgian townhouse in Marylebone.

