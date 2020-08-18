Madonna has shared a video filmed inside her jaw-dropping bedroom and en-suite at her £6million palace in Lisbon. The Madame X star took to Instagram with a makeshift music video giving her take on Dua Lipa's Levitating track in the rooms, showing fans exactly how they are decorated.

The clip begins in her en-suite bathroom, featuring powder blue walls, white marble worktops and mirrored cupboard doors with white frames. There are white double doors leading into her bedroom with full-length mirrors on the back of each, and Madonna has positioned various toiletries on the counter surrounding her sink, as well as on a shelf fixed below her mirror.

Madonna then moves into her bedroom, which has the same blue walls as seen in her bathroom, a four poster mahogany oak bed and two matching bedside tables with cream lamps with glass bases. She has dressed her bed with plain white linen, including several enormous pillows and above it, there are two additional lights with cream shades and silver legs mounted on the wall. Her window, meanwhile, has large white shutters.

Both her bedroom and en-suite bathroom have white tiles on the floor.

Madonna shares the home with her six children: Lourdes, Rocco, David, Mercy and twins Estere and Stella, after investing in the property in 2017 to support her son David's dream of playing football. It has four floors, four bedrooms, seven bathrooms and even a separate cottage for caretakers.

Madonna also owns various homes elsewhere in the world, including a £10million Georgian townhouse in London's Marylebone, and houses in Los Angeles and New York. Her home in New York is renowned as the widest house on the Upper East Side, which is notorious for tall and narrow properties. Madonna originally purchased a single home there, but went on to buy the two neighbouring houses and combine all three. It is now worth an estimated £30million with 13 bedrooms.

