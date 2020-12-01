Elton John's one Christmas rule with husband David Furnish

Elton John and his husband David Furnish have incredibly privileged lives, so it's no wonder the humble couple have come up with a golden rule they stick to every Christmas.

Speaking on Loose Women on Tuesday, David revealed what he usually buys for the Rocketman singer, saying: "We have a one gift rule because we don't need anything, we are very blessed in life.

MORE: David Furnish announces death of his father

"The thing I am most looking forward to is Christmas with our sons, because there is nothing like Christmas with children. All the magic for us with Christmas has just gone off the charts since we had our boys."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Elton John talks about the 'miracle' of fatherhood

While Elton, 73, and David, 58, may limit themselves to one gift each, it sounds like their boys Zachary, nine, and Elijah, seven, are treated to a few more presents – and have already sent their letters to Santa!

MORE: Elton John being sued for £3m by his ex-wife

MORE: Elton John reveals unseen room inside stunning London mansion

"They both still believe in Father Christmas, so the Elf on the Shelf came out today, which was really lovely and they have written their Christmas lists for Santa," David said. "We posted those last week.

"We are going to be like everyone else, we are going to have a quiet lockdown family Christmas at home but I am really looking forward to it. I am just getting away from work and spending time watching lots of old movies, listening to great Christmas records and having too much to eat like everyone else."

Elton and David share two sons together

The Canadian filmmaker also noted how his sons are "grounded" and while they love their dad Elton's songs, he's just Dad to them at the end of the day.

MORE: What is Elton John's net worth? Everything to know

"It is always very much daddy's work and that's what he does but he doesn't bring it into the household and he doesn't talk about it in any kind of glorified way," said David. "They seem to be quite grounded about it and I hope that continues to last."

Elton and David started dating in 1993, before going on to form a civil partnership in December 2005 at the Windsor Guildhall. They formally converted their partnership into marriage exactly nine years later in 2014, again in Windsor. The ceremony was attended by guests including David and Victoria Beckham, Ed Sheeran and David Walliams.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.