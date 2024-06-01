Stunning same-sex celebrity weddings: Elton John, Ellen DeGeneres, Tom Daley & more

Robin Roberts and Amber Laign are one of the latest same-sex couples who have tied the knot.

They have joined other LGBTQ stars such as Chrishell Stause and G Flip, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, and Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka who have also exchanged vows in beautiful ceremonies since gay marriages were legalised in the UK in 2014 and across all 50 states in America in 2015.

See the best photos from Sandi Toksvig's 2,000-strong wedding to Michelle Hardwick's Tennessee elopement and more.

Chrishell Stause and G Flip View post on Instagram Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause married Australian musician G Flip in a surprise ceremony in 2023, two years after they crossed paths on Halloween in 2021. "We were both with our ex-partners then... And then, we obviously separated from our partners, and we just started talking and stuff," they recalled on PEOPLE Every Day podcast. Chrishell announced the news of her wedding by sharing a snap of herself in a satin bridal dress and crimped hair as she kissed her partner. "Love doesn't always go as planned… Sometimes it's immeasurably better," she wrote.

Robin Roberts and Amber Laign View post on Instagram Good Morning America star Robin Roberts and her long-term partner Amber Laign exchanged vows in their backyard in Connecticut in 2023. The long-running news anchor was a stunning bride in a statement white halterneck gown with an embellished neckline, which co-ordinated beautifully with Amber's cowl-neck dress – both designed by Mark Badgley and James Mischka. For their "joyous reception", they left their "enchanted garden" themed ceremony and headed to Farmington Gardens.

Sir Elton John and David Furnish © Instagram Sir Elton John and David Furnish formally converted their civil partnership to a marriage in December 2014, with a ceremony at their Windsor estate that was attended by David and Victoria Beckham, Ed Sheeran and David Walliams. Sharing a photo from the ceremony on Instagram, Elton wrote: "It's beginning!! The Registrar welcomes our guests. #ShareTheLove."

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi View post on Instagram Ellen and Portia married at their home in Los Angeles in August 2008, shortly after same-sex marriage was legalised in California. The pair both wore Zac Posen outfits, and matching slippers which said 'I Do' on them. Ellen shared a look back at their big day in honour of their tenth anniversary in 2018, writing: "This was such a special day for us."

Sandi Toksvig and Debbie © Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock Sandi Toksvig married her partner Debbie in a civil partnership in 2007, but they renewed their vows in 2014 in front of 2,000 people! The Great British Bake Off star looked beautiful in a pastel blue suit as her daughter Megan walked her down the aisle dressed in a strapless gown at the Royal Festival Hall. Chatting on This Morning, she said: "You know when something just is perfect and you couldn't have made it any better? It was perfect. The most emotional moment for me was my daughter Megan who gave me away, we walked into the audience and two thousand people stood up and cheered. It was very emotional for me."

Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak © Getty Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak married at the Rainbow Room in New York in May 2017, which was attended by some of Jim's Big Bang Theory co-stars including Mayim Bialik, who said of their nuptials: "What a wedding. Not a cell phone in sight. Everyone was so present which sounds pretentious but it was truly powerful for us all to just want to be there fully. Todd and @therealjimparsons, you are so loved."

Michelle Hardwick and Kate Brooks View post on Instagram Emmerdale's Michelle Hardwick and Kate Brooks eloped to Memphis, Tennessee in September 2019, where they married at Elvis Presley's Graceland chapel. Sharing a photo of herself and her bride both wearing white and standing in front of Elvis Presley’s former home, Graceland, Kate wrote: "In over 100 degrees heat, on Tuesday 10th September, I became Mrs Brooks."

Rylan Clark and Dan Neal © Joanne Davidson/Shutterstock Rylan Clark married his ex-husband Dan Neal in 2015 in front of a star-studded guest list including Eamonn Holmes and Emma Willis. He has kept the wedding out of the spotlight, only sharing a handful of snaps during his return to This Morning. They showed Rylan and Neal wearing matching black suits and patterned ties from Rob and Abigail at the Grooms Room, which he said were made in just two weeks. In 2021, Rylan confirmed that he had split from Dan, stating: "I have made a number of mistakes which I deeply regret and have inevitably led to the breakdown of our marriage."

Cynthia Nixon and Christine Marinoni View post on Instagram In May 2012, Cynthia Nixon and Christine Marinoni married in New York City, three years after they announced their engagement. The Sex and the City actress wore a pale green Carolina Herrera gown for the occasion, while her wife wore a suit with a complementing green tie. A portrait from the big day shows the couple on a rooftop with the Manhattan skyline in the background.

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka View post on Instagram How I Met Your Mother actor Neil Patrick Harris and his partner David Burtka married in Italy in September 2014 after ten years of dating. Their reception featured a special performance from close friend Elton John, and the couple's children Harper and Gideon also had special roles within the ceremony.

John Barrowman and Scott Gill Dancing on Ice judge John Barrowman entered a civil partnership with his partner Scott Gill in December 2006, hosting a small ceremony in Cardiff attended by friends and family. In 2013, they became one of the first gay couples to marry in California, just one day after the California Supreme Court overturned a ban on same-sex weddings.

Lance Bass and Michael Turchin

View post on Instagram Kris Jenner, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Darren Criss were among the guests at Lance Bass and Michael Turchin's wedding at Los Angeles' Park Plaza Hotel in December 2014. The romantic nuptials later aired in an E! special, called Lance Loves Michael: The Lance Bass Wedding.

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black View post on Instagram Olympian Tom Daley married his fiancé Dustin Lance Black at Bovey Castle, Devon, on 6 May 2017. Sharing a photo from their big day on Instagram two days later, Tom wrote: "On 6th May 2017, I married the love of my life @dlanceblack. We shared the day with 120 of our closest friends and family, from Texarkana to Plymouth! Thank you to everyone who made this weekend the most special weekend of our lives!"

Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli View post on Instagram The Handmaid's Tale star Samira Wiley met Lauren Morelli when they filmed Orange Is the New Black together, then they got together after Lauren divorced from her husband. In 2017, they said "I do" in Palm Springs and they both wore incredible bridal gowns by Christian Siriano. Their co-star Danielle Brooks performed I Choose You by Sara Bereilles as the couple walked down the aisle, which held special significance to the pair as it is what Lauren played when she proposed.