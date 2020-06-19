Sir Elton John was previously isolating at his home in Los Angeles, but as the coronavirus pandemic eases, a recent post has revealed that he and his film-producer husband David Furnish have returned to their property in London. The photo in question has also given fans a look inside one of the rooms that has largely been kept under wraps: the library.

Elton took to social media to share a photo of himself and David posing in the room with T-shirts designed by Victoria Beckham that read 'Listen Without Prejudice', alongside rows and rows of leather-bound books in an antique style bookcase painted in cream. The floor features baroque patterned carpets, and Elton sat on a chair with glossy brown legs.

He captioned the photo, "Getting our #Pride on with these cool @victoriabeckham t-shirts benefitting the @aktcharity. Proceeds go to help homeless LGBGTQ+ youth. Pick one up so you can celebrate Pride and give back @davidfurnish #ListenWithoutPrejudice." Both Elton's husband David and Victoria Beckham also shared the photo on their own Instagram accounts.

Elton and David also shared several glimpses inside of their LA home, while they isolated themselves at the beginning of the lockdown. When Elton hosted a 'Living Room Concert' for Fox TV, both he and David shared a photo of themselves in their kitchen, revealing wooden floors, glossy white cabinets and enormous mirrors hanging on the wall. There's also an abstract light hanging with glitter and metallic silver shapes that form the effect of leaves, while Elton sat on a white leather armchair.

And when Elton performed for One World: Together at Home Global TV Special, the couple revealed a look at their garden, where they had installed a grand piano, next to a basketball hoop and tall green bushes. David wrote, "We don't have a piano at our home in LA. So in the middle of a week of heavy rain, we had Elton's piano delivered at the end of our driveway and disinfected so we could shoot his performance for tonight's show."

