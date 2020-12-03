Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice declare their love in unheard clip The Strictly stars have sparked romance rumours

Their chemistry on the dancefloor has left viewers wondering if there could be something more between the two – and Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice have now fuelled romance rumours after an unheard clip emerged.

The Strictly Come Dancing pair have fans convinced that they are dating, and now more than ever after audio from their microphones was released on Strictly's Instagram page on Wednesday.

Ahead of their American Smooth last week, Giovanni can be heard saying to Ranvir: "Love you. Surprise. It's our song, baby girl. I love this song. I love you, let's go."

While Ranvir didn't respond, fans were quick to comment that the way she looked at Giovanni said more than words ever could.

"Gio and Ranvir are in love nobody can tell me otherwise," one fan claimed. "Omg the way Giovanni looks at Ranvir," said another. A third asked: Are Giovanni and his partner dating?" A fourth added: "Gio!! So sweet."

Giovanni Pernice declares his love for Ranvir Singh

Earlier in the week, Ranvir insisted rumours of a romance between her and Giovanni were "fantasy" and her son is the "main man" in her life.

Friends of Giovanni have also denied the rumours and told The Sun anything "between them is just for TV".

Last month, Ranvir confessed she found the idea of them dating "very funny". She told The Mirror: "We both find the idea that we might get hit by the curse very funny – he is a 30-year-old man!"

The couple's incredible chemistry has led to romance rumours

Jamie Laing, who is partnered with Karen Hauer, agreed with the presenter, revealing that Ranvir had previously told him that she "hates" her partner after a long day of training.

"I was talking to Ranvir the other day, who's just wonderful, and she said, 'at the end of the day I HATE Giovanni. Hate him," he told the publication.

The MIC star clarified: "They have such a funny relationship, like brother and sister. He is so competitive and she is so laid back and it makes him furious. It's hilarious. I just don't see how the curse can happen."

