Strictly's Ranvir Singh reveals she's dropped two dress sizes in two weeks The Good Morning Britain star is loving her new confidence!

Ranvir Singh has revealed she has dropped two dress sizes in the space of two weeks thanks to her run on Strictly Come Dancing.

Appearing on Wednesday's Good Morning Britain, the 43-year-old happily flaunted her staggering weight loss as she opened up about her participation in this year's series.

MORE: Ranvir Singh shares photo of bruised and swollen feet ahead of Strictly

Loading the player...

WATCH: GMB's Ranvir Singh Strictly makeover revealed

"I just realised I have dropped two dress sizes in two weeks. So there has definitely been a change," she shared. To which host Piers Morgan quipped: "You're hot baby."

MORE: Ranvir Singh reveals Susanna Reid gave her this warning about Strictly

READ: Strictly's Janette Manrara pens emotional message after 'tough' birthday

"Thanks baby! It is an amazing ride," she added. "I was talking to Richard Arnold... the fact is I'm not going out anywhere I'm in my little bubble. I literally go to training, I go to set, I do my little dance… [they play her dance from Saturday on the screen] please stop showing that, it makes me embarrassed."

The TV star has already dropped two dress sizes

Ranvir also touched upon her chemistry with dance partner Giovanni Pernice, expressing her excitement over their Argentinian tango this weekend. "There is dance magic," she gushed. "He sizzles on his own. He doesn't need me in the room, he's a 30-year-old hot Italian. He sizzles around the place."

READ: Dianne Buswell returns home to the sweetest gift from Joe Sugg after Strictly exit

Piers and co-host Susanna Reid said it would be far from a curse if the pair did get together as they are both single, joking it would be a "Strictly blessing". Ranvir remarked: "In a few mins I have to see him… [showing how close they'll be with the Argentine Tango] Well, basically you're like that the whole time."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.